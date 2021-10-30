Flyers-Flames: Game 7 Preview

The Calgary Flames return to home ice after sweeping a five-game road trip that included four Metropolitan Division teams. Now, they face the Flyers, once final test for the Orange and Black on this road trip as they close out their October schedule.

In the first two games of the three-game road trip, the Flyers have delivered the desired result. To close things out on Saturday night, they face a team that is also hot to start the season.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Calgary Flames GP G A P Sean Couturier 6 3 6 9 Johnny Gaudreau 7 1 9 10 Claude Giroux 6 4 4 8 Elias Lindholm 7 7 1 8 Cam Atkinson 6 6 1 7 Andrew Mangiapane 7 7 0 7 Travis Konecny 6 3 3 6 Dillon Dube 7 1 4 5 Joel Farabee 6 3 3 6 Blake Coleman 6 3 1 4

Sean Couturier has gotten off to an excellent start in his season. In addition to containing two of the top lines in the NHL in a pair of Flyers wins against Boston and Edmonton, he has put up nine points to start the season, including seven in his last five games.

The Flames have multiple players off to hot starts, but Elias Lindholm has really been on fire centering Calgary's top line. Including a hat trick on Oct. 23 against Washington, Lindholm has five goals in his last five games.

Carter Hart is expected to be back in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 34 saves against the Oilers in a win on Wednesday, continuing a solid start to the season. Jakob Markstrom is also off to an excellent start, but especially in the last three games. Markstrom has stopped 106 of 107 shots in those games, including a pair of shutout wins against Detroit and Pittsburgh. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)

Flames Scratches: Brad Richardson (injury), Juuso Valimaki (healthy), Michael Stone (healthy)

Lineup Notes