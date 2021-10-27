Flyers-Oilers: Game 5 Preview
10/27/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After four games on home ice, the Flyers hit the road for the first time in the 2021-22 season. Their first test isn't any easier than their last.
The Flyers open a three-game Western Canada road trip against the Edmonton Oilers, another team undefeated with a 5-0-0 record. Wednesday's game will mark a second straight without Ryan Ellis in the lineup, making the challenge that much tougher.
Game time is at 10 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Edmonton Oilers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Joel Farabee
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Connor McDavid
|5
|6
|7
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Leon Draisaitl
|5
|4
|7
|11
|Derick Brassard
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Sean Couturier
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|5
|0
|7
|7
|Keith Yandle
|4
|0
|5
|5
|Zach Hyman
|5
|5
|1
|6
Carter Hart returns to the net and gets a start in his hometown on Wednesday. Hart, who is from nearby Sherwood Park, Alberta, will make his fourth start of the season already. Despite allowing three goals, he had a solid showing in his last game with 27 saves.
Mikko Koskinen gets the start for the Oilers. Koskinen is off to a great start with a 3-0-0 record and 2.03 GAA in his three games this season. Against the Flyers, he is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .952 save percentage.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Patrick Brown (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Ellis remains out of the lineup and is day-to-day. Patrick Brown flew into Edmonton to meet the team on Wednesday morning due to Canada's COVID protocols, so he is also not expected to play immediately.
- Oilers: No changes are expected to the Oilers lineup following their last game on Friday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (3rd), Oilers (1st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (16th), Oilers (6th)
- Recent History vs. Oilers
- Dec. 14, 2018 - Oilers 4, Flyers 1 (at EDM)
- Feb. 2, 2019 - Flyers 5, Oilers 4 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Oct. 16, 2019 - Oilers 6, Flyers 3 (at EDM)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
- Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 7 G, 14 A, 21 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 13 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Keith Yandle - 42 GP, 6 G, 23 A, 29 P
- Cam Atkinson - 17 GP, 7 G, 4 A, 11 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 4.95 GAA, .862 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Nicolas Aube-Kubel will play in his 100th NHL game tonight.
- Rasmus Ristolainen needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs six power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
