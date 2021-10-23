Flyers-Panthers: Game 4 Preview

The undefeated Florida Panthers bring their 4-0-0 record into Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, as the Flyers look to make it three wins in a row.

The Flyers had an early-season test against Boston on Wednesday and came away victorious with a three-goal third period. With one game remaining on a season-opening four-game homestand, the Flyers face another test against another team of to an incredibly hot start.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P Joel Farabee 3 3 3 6 Carter Verhaeghe 4 3 2 5 Derick Brassard 3 1 4 5 Aleksander Barkov 4 2 3 5 Keith Yandle 3 0 5 5 Sam Bennett 4 4 0 4 Travis Konecny 3 3 1 4 Aaron Ekblad 4 2 2 4 Cam Atkinson 3 3 1 4 Anton Lundell 4 2 2 4

Joel Farabee is off to a hot start with three goals, six points and three straight multi-point games to open the season. He could become just the second Flyers player in franchise history to open the season with four straight multi-point games since Orest Kindrachuk in 1977-78.

Sam Bennett is off to an equally hot start, picking up four goals in the first four games of the Panthers season, leading the team so far. Bennett had a goal in Florida's win over Colorado on Thursday and had a hat trick last Saturday.

Carter Hart is back in goal for Saturday's game and looking to build on Monday's strong performance. Hart finished with 23 saves on 24 shots in the 6-1 win over Seattle. Sergei Bobrovsky is off to a strong start this season with wins in his first three games. After allowing four goals in his season debut, Bobrovsky has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts, including a 30-save performance on. Thursday night. Bobrovsky also has a 15-5-1 record with a 2.29 GAA in his career against the Flyers. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Patrick Brown (healthy)

Panthers Scratches: Markus Nutivaara (injury), Olli Juolevi (injury), Joe Thornton (healthy), Ryan Lomberg (healthy)

Lineup Notes