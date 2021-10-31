Halftime Report: Eagles at Lions

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 2-5 Eagles visit the 0-7 Lions in week eight of the regular season. Philadelphia is coming off an embarrassing showing against the Raiders but had arguably their best half of football in the first 30 minutes. The Birds looked great in all three phases and enter the half with a 17-0 lead. The Eagles will receive the second half kickoff. Here's what we saw in the first half of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Boston Scott

In his first game this year with consistent touches, Scott has shown out. The 5-foot-6 running back was head coach Nick Sirianni’s go-to guy in the backfield, rushing nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Scott brought a different style of play to the offense and is making a case for more touches even when starting running back Miles Sanders returns.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Josh Sweat

After inking a lucrative contract extension before the season, Sweat was poised to have his biggest season yet. He got off to a decent start across the first seven weeks but showed his value today. Sweat came up with two big sacks in the first half; the first on second down in Eagles territory, leading to a missed field goal attempt, and the second on third down, forcing the Lions to punt. Sweat’s play has been a big part in the Eagles putting together one of their best defensive halves of the season.

Who Needs To Step Up

WR DeVonta Smith

The first half was a clean overall performance for the Eagles. The defense allowed no points, and the offense scored on every drive besides one, not counting the end of half kneel. That lone scoreless drive started with a dropped pass for Smith, who enters halftime with no receptions.

Who To Watch Out For

TE T.J. Hockenson

For a Lions offense that struggled in the first half, Hockenson was a bright spot. The third-year tight end led the Lions in receiving yards (59) and catches (seven) in the first 30 minutes and will continue to be a focal point for Detroit's offense in the second half.