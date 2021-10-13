Injury Report: Buccaneers at Eagles

Goedert is vaccinated, but landed on the COVID list Tuesday. To get out of the protocol, he'd need two negative tests 24 hours apart, which makes his only chance of playing if they got a negative test today and are able to do so again in time before the rosters are set tomorrow.

Not appearing on the report this week is tight end Dallas Goedert, who is likely to be a major loss for the Eagles.

Out

OL Lane Johnson

The Eagles have kept details on Johnson's personal matters to a minimum. For now, all we know is that after suddenly being scratched two Sunday's ago, Johnson is now set to miss his third straight game. The Eagles planned to keep the line the same, which would leave Andre Dillard at left tackle and move Jordan Mailata over to right tackle to play in place of Johnson.

Buccaneers

Out

LB Lavonte David

Kevin Minter, who is usually a special teamer, would appear to be in line for the start at linebacker with starter David ruled out. David is usually a large piece of the Buccaneers defense having played every snap this season up until his injury last week. On the season, he has 34 tackles in four and a half games.

TE Rob Gronkowski

Gronk has 184 yards and four touchdowns on the season, but hasn't played since week three. The Bucs have some good options behind him with OJ Howard and Cameron Brate, so their playcalling shouldn't be affected by this.

S Antoine Winfield

Winfield is in just his second season and is a game-changer. His presence will be missed as Anthony Adams, who signed with the Eagles this offseason and was one of the first players cut during roster cutdowns will man the safety spot in his absence and Adams has been picked on quite a bit while he's been on the field for the Bucs.

Questionable

OL Ryan Jensen

Jensen is the starting center for the Buccaneers and could be a major loss if he can't go, particularly with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox heating up thanks to the adjustments Gannon has begun to make. If he can't play, Robert Hainsey, a third-round rookie who played 12 snaps last week, would appear in line to start.

DE Patrick O'Connor

O'Connor is the lonenon-starter to appear on the list for the Bucs. He is in his fifth year in the league, but serves primarily as a special teams guy. In the first four games of the season, he played just one defensive snap before getting injured.

LB Jason Pierre-Paul

JPP, the longtime New York Giant, has found a new home in Tampa Bay and has remained a highly disruptive force. He registered 9.5 sacks and 55 tackles last season, but has dealt with nagging injuries this season that have limited him to appearing in just three games. If he's out, rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is likely to see significant snaps with Anthony Nelson rotating in.