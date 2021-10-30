Injury Report: Eagles at Lions

Jordan Howard was elevated and will be active for this game in his stead.

Roster Moves: Eagles have activated S K’Von Wallace from Reserve/Injured and placed RB Miles Sanders on Reserve/Injured. The team has also elevated RB Jordan Howard and TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsDET . pic.twitter.com/kzZoFRP8C7

On Saturday, the Eagles officially placed the running back on IR, meaning he will miss this game and two more.

In a bit of a twist of fate, as soon as the Eagles began running the ball, Miles Sanders hit the ground and took a while to get up.

Out

CB Zech McPhearson

McPhearson has been solely a special-teamer this season, so his absence is unlikely to be noticed by many fans.

Doubtful

CB Anthony Harris

Harris missed last week and will be spelled by Marcus Epps and/or K'Von Wallace. Epps has been the more impressive of the two so far.

Questionable

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Arcega-Whiteside continues to be a non-factor outside of special teams and blocking, so Richard Rodgers should be able to fill in those roles effectively.

Lions

Questionable

LB Trey Flowers

Flowers is arguably one of the best players on the roster for the Lions, but has just 11 tackles and one and a half sacks in five games this season since being shifted to outside linebacker.

RB D'Andre Swift

The Lions' top running back has nearly 400 yards through the air this season and, assuming Jonathan Gannon's defense plays the same way it has most of the season, he's a guy who would tear the Eagles apart with simple screens all game long.

RB Jamaal Williams

Williams is the team's second back and the thunder to Swift's lightning. He has over 300 yards on the ground this season and would be a huge loss for the Lions if Swift is also ruled out.

CB Jerry Jacobs

With top pick Jeffery Okufah on IR, Jacobs has been starting alongside Penn State product Amani Oruwariye. Jacobs is a UDFA, so is still learning the ropes a bit, but is one of the lions top corners on the outside at this point.

CB AJ Parker

Parker, also a UDFA, is the guy most likely to start in place of Jacobs should he be unable to go, so the Lions would appear to find themselves in a situation at corner that Eagles fans have seen their own team deal with frequently over the past few seasons.