Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Flames: Game 7 Preview

Injury Report: Eagles at Lions

10/30/2021
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

In a bit of a twist of fate, as soon as the Eagles began running the ball, Miles Sanders hit the ground and took a while to get up.

On Saturday, the Eagles officially placed the running back on IR, meaning he will miss this game and two more.

Jordan Howard was elevated and will be active for this game in his stead.

Injury Report

Eagles

Out

CB Zech McPhearson

McPhearson has been solely a special-teamer this season, so his absence is unlikely to be noticed by many fans.

Doubtful

CB Anthony Harris

Harris missed last week and will be spelled by Marcus Epps and/or K'Von Wallace. Epps has been the more impressive of the two so far.

Questionable

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Arcega-Whiteside continues to be a non-factor outside of special teams and blocking, so Richard Rodgers should be able to fill in those roles effectively.


Lions

Questionable

LB Trey Flowers

Flowers is arguably one of the best players on the roster for the Lions, but has just 11 tackles and one and a half sacks in five games this season since being shifted to outside linebacker.

RB D'Andre Swift

The Lions' top running back has nearly 400 yards through the air this season and, assuming Jonathan Gannon's defense plays the same way it has most of the season, he's a guy who would tear the Eagles apart with simple screens all game long.

RB Jamaal Williams

Williams is the team's second back and the thunder to Swift's lightning. He has over 300 yards on the ground this season and would be a huge loss for the Lions if Swift is also ruled out.

CB Jerry Jacobs

With top pick Jeffery Okufah on IR, Jacobs has been starting alongside Penn State product Amani Oruwariye. Jacobs is a UDFA, so is still learning the ropes a bit, but is one of the lions top corners on the outside at this point.

CB AJ Parker

Parker, also a UDFA, is the guy most likely to start in place of Jacobs should he be unable to go, so the Lions would appear to find themselves in a situation at corner that Eagles fans have seen their own team deal with frequently over the past few seasons.

Posted by on 10/30/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)