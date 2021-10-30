Injury Report: Eagles at Lions
10/30/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
In a bit of a twist of fate, as soon as the Eagles began running the ball, Miles Sanders hit the ground and took a while to get up.
On Saturday, the Eagles officially placed the running back on IR, meaning he will miss this game and two more.
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated S K’Von Wallace from Reserve/Injured and placed RB Miles Sanders on Reserve/Injured.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2021
The team has also elevated RB Jordan Howard and TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsDET. pic.twitter.com/kzZoFRP8C7
Jordan Howard was elevated and will be active for this game in his stead.
Injury Report
Eagles
Out
CB Zech McPhearson
McPhearson has been solely a special-teamer this season, so his absence is unlikely to be noticed by many fans.
Doubtful
CB Anthony Harris
Harris missed last week and will be spelled by Marcus Epps and/or K'Von Wallace. Epps has been the more impressive of the two so far.
Questionable
WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside
Arcega-Whiteside continues to be a non-factor outside of special teams and blocking, so Richard Rodgers should be able to fill in those roles effectively.
Lions
Questionable
LB Trey Flowers
Flowers is arguably one of the best players on the roster for the Lions, but has just 11 tackles and one and a half sacks in five games this season since being shifted to outside linebacker.
RB D'Andre Swift
The Lions' top running back has nearly 400 yards through the air this season and, assuming Jonathan Gannon's defense plays the same way it has most of the season, he's a guy who would tear the Eagles apart with simple screens all game long.
RB Jamaal Williams
Williams is the team's second back and the thunder to Swift's lightning. He has over 300 yards on the ground this season and would be a huge loss for the Lions if Swift is also ruled out.
CB Jerry Jacobs
With top pick Jeffery Okufah on IR, Jacobs has been starting alongside Penn State product Amani Oruwariye. Jacobs is a UDFA, so is still learning the ropes a bit, but is one of the lions top corners on the outside at this point.
CB AJ Parker
Parker, also a UDFA, is the guy most likely to start in place of Jacobs should he be unable to go, so the Lions would appear to find themselves in a situation at corner that Eagles fans have seen their own team deal with frequently over the past few seasons.
Comments
