Islanders Strike Twice on Power Play, Blank Flyers

The result showed that, as the Islanders struck for two goals in the first period and had a pair of power-play goals in the game to claim a 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Much like last Thursday's game in Boston, the Flyers were facing a team that dressed a majority of its veterans and best players. The Islanders had the likes of Mathew Barzal , Anders Lee and Brock Nelson in the lineup, while the Flyers iced a lineup featuring several players likely to be among cuts in the coming days.

The Islanders got an early power play and made quick work of it. Anthony Beauvillier got the puck in the high slot and fired a wrist shot to the stick side of Martin Jones to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Each team got a power play throughout the remainder of the first period, but did not score. In the final minute of the period, the Islanders padded the lead as Lee was able to put home a rebound in front to make it a 2-0 game. Shots in the opening period were 8-7 Islanders.

The Flyers had more push in the second, ultimately holding the Islanders off the board in the middle period. Both teams had a power play in the second, but again did not score. Through two periods, shots were even, 16-16.

For most of the third, the Flyers had a better push and were showing a solid work ethic. Despite that, they were unable to solve Cory Schneider despite a number of quality chances.

Finally, late in the third, the Islanders capped off the game with a power-play goal in the final seconds. Josh Bailey was able to fire one home after a flurry of shots on Jones to make it 3-0 with 14 seconds remaining.

Schneider finished the game with 24 saves in the shutout win. Jones stopped 27 of 30 shots.

The Flyers were 0-for-3 on the power play. The Islanders were 2-for- 4.

That brings up the final game of the preseason for the Flyers, who will take on the Washington Capitals on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 0 0 0 Islanders 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYI Anthony Beauvillier (2) PP (Josh Bailey, Erik Gustafsson) 1:33

NYI Anders Lee (1) (Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal) 19:05

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period