Joel Embiid’s Knee is Already (Still?) Hurt

ESPN’s Ramon Shelburne is reporting that Joel Embiid is dealing with a “minor” knee injury that he suffered in the season opener against New Orleans. Embiid collided with Jonas Valanciunas in that game and was unable to walk for two days according to the report.

Embiid, who’s played in three games since the collision, told reporters that he “probably shouldn’t have played “against Brooklyn but wanted to be there for his teammates in the absence of Ben Simmons. The All-Star was originally “questionable” for that game.

Kudos to Embiid for his team first attitude but if the Sixers want to have any chance at making a run, he needs to address the knee issues immediately. Embiid struggled with a torn meniscus last year during the playoffs and it affected his effectiveness.

Embiid never had surgery on the torn meniscus, a procedure that is orthoscopic with a recovery time of six-to-eight weeks. It would’ve been ideal to address this injury, which can linger without surgery, during the off-season.