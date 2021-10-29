Jones' 27-Save Performance Highlights Flyers Win Over Canucks

With 27 saves, Jones made it a seventh win in Vancouver, as the Flyers picked up another victory on the road trip, defeating the Canucks , 2-1.

There's something about coming home for Martin Jones . The new Flyers goalie entered Thursday's game with a 6-1-1 record at Rogers Arena, not far from his hometown of North Vancouver.

The Flyers wasted no time getting on the board. Just 22 seconds into the game, Sean Couturier tallied to put the Flyers in front.

A bank pass out of the defensive zone from Claude Giroux reached Travis Konecny. Konecny moved ahead and led a pass to Couturier, who fired to the far side of the net to beat Jaroslav Halak.

Just under two minutes later, the Canucks were on the board as well. A point shot by Quinn Hughes went through a screen and hit the post before banking off Jones' skate and in to even the score.

A power play allowed the Flyers to reclaim the lead. At 6:58, the Flyers needed just 10 seconds of the man-advantage to strike, as James van Riemsdyk finished off a tic-tac-toe play for his first goal of the season.

The Flyers couldn't get much going on a second power play later in the period, but dominated the remainder of the first, out-shooting Vancouver, 15-4, in the opening 20 minutes.

The Canucks had the better push in the second, getting a pair of power plays with a chance to tie things up. Jones stood tall, stopping all 16 shots that came his way in the period. The Flyers had a late power play, but were unable to add insurance. Through two periods, shots were 20-20.

In the third, both teams managed eight shots and both had multiple power-play opportunities. An early power play for the Flyers went by the wayside, then Vancouver was unable to score on one of their own five minutes into the period. Vancouver got another power play at 9:34, but it was short-lived with another penalty on the Canucks just 49 seconds later.

Finally, with 1:20 to play, Ivan Provorov was called for tripping, giving the Canucks a 6-on-4 chance with the goalie pulled. Jones stood tall again, and the Flyers penalty kill came through, finishing off the victory.

Jones made 27 saves in the win. Halak stopped 26 of 28 in the loss.

Giroux and Couturier each finished with two points.

The Flyers close out the road trip on Saturday night when they face the Calgary Flames at 10 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 2 0 0 2 Canucks 1 0 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Sean Couturier (3) (Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux) 0:22

VAN Quinn Hughes (2) (Luke Schenn, Matthew Highmore) 2:15

PHI James van Riemsdyk (1) PP (Couturier, Giroux) 6:58

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics