Neutral Green Hour: Reviewing the Bucs and Panthers Games
10/18/2021
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back!
We are looking back at both a victory Green Hour and a loss, so we are calling it a neutral green hour! We talk the good, the bad and the ugly of two weeks worth of games. We dive into the play calling by Nick Sirianni. The continued abomination of a rushing attack. Plus we react to how did Sirianni's 'ripping' of Gannon shift the defense over the last two games!
