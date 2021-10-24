Once Again, Eagles Too-Little, Too-Late, in Loss to Raiders
The Philadelphia Eagles might be the best “garbage time” team in the NFL. Just like last Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, Philadelphia waited until the game was safely out-of-hand before making a half-hearted comeback. The too-little-too-late Eagles fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 33-22 in a contest that was not as close as the score indicates.
The Eagles have been many things over the past couple of years, but boring has not been one of them. Well, they can now check that box, too. After a promising first drive in which Jalen Hurts and company marched down the field and scored a touchdown, the Eagles offense simply disappeared. It was replaced with some of the most unwatchable football this city has seen in a long time. If you found yourself flipping channels during the 3rd quarter, I wouldn't blame you. This game was purely for Birds masochists.
Like every week, the blame goes to head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
First Sirianni. Perhaps succumbing to fan pressure Sirianni actually tried to run the ball. And for the most part he was successful. But by the 3rd quarter Sirianni seemed to revert back to his old playlist: run/pass options and dropping Hurts back and praying he makes something happen. Sirianni’s play calling aside, each week exposes the Eagles troubling lack of talent in many key positions. With 3 potential top-ten picks in the upcoming 2022 draft, Eagles fans must wonder: is that enough? Sirianni’s failure pales in comparison to the failure of Eagles management. Aside from Philadelphia’s speedy wideouts, is there any player on the team that isn’t expendable?
Jalen Hurts had a typical Jalen Hurts game. Which is to say he was inconsistent. Very inconsistent. Why the Eagles won’t turn to quarterback Joe Flacco, or better still, the streaky Gardner Minshew, is beyond me. But, of course, a quarterback change would suggest a failure of vision by Eagles’ management. And Eagles brass remains too proud to admit defeat. But should pride really be an issue with a 2-5 football team? Embarrassment, yes. Pride, no.
No doubt the Eagles will start Jalen Hurts next week against the lowly Detroit Lions. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result, well, we are now entering the realm of insanity.
Boring insanity.
