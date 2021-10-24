Once Again, Eagles Too-Little, Too-Late, in Loss to Raiders





(Photography credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/jalen-hurts-of-the-philadelphia-eagles-fumbles-the-ball-in-news-photo/1348763352?adppopup=true)

The Philadelphia Eagles might be the best “garbage time” team in the NFL. Just like last Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, Philadelphia waited until the game was safely out-of-hand before making a half-hearted comeback. The too-little-too-late Eagles fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 33-22 in a contest that was not as close as the score indicates.

The Eagles have been many things over the past couple of years, but boring has not been one of them. Well, they can now check that box, too. After a promising first drive in which Jalen Hurts and company marched down the field and scored a touchdown, the Eagles offense simply disappeared. It was replaced with some of the most unwatchable football this city has seen in a long time. If you found yourself flipping channels during the 3rd quarter, I wouldn't blame you. This game was purely for Birds masochists.

Like every week, the blame goes to head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.