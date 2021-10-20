Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Penn State Throwback Uniforms on Tap for Homecoming

10/20/2021
 

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

#7 Penn State will look different when they take the field on Saturday against Illinois for a homecoming affair in Happy Valley.  The Nittany Lions will be bringing back their “Generations of Greatness” uniform combination.  This will be the fourth time the uniforms have been worn in the last five years.  The Nittany Lions last wore them combo in 2020 against Iowa.

Not a traditional throwback, the uniform combines elements from different eras of Penn State football into a new throwback look.  The most notable differences for fans will be the navy-blue stripe on the pants and addition of TV numbers on the side of the helmet.  The uniform combination also boasts white shoes instead of black and navy-blue stripped socks.

