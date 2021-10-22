Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Week 30 Recap: Bad Things Happen in Minnesota

Phillies Reportedly Fill Out Coaching Staff With Dickerson

10/22/2021

Dickerson

The Phillies coaching staff appears to be complete.  Just before the season ended, word came that the Phillies let two coaches go: hitting coach Joe Dillon and infield coach Juan Castro.  The Phillies filled the hitting coach position with Kevin Long, and the Phillies are bringing back a familiar face to replace Castro.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Friday that Bobby Dickerson is leaving the Padres to return to the Phillies.  Dickerson served as bench coach (and last season also as third base coach) the last two seasons under manager Jayce Tingler.  Tingler was let go by the Padres after the season.  

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia had previously reported that Dickerson was "in play" for the open position.

Dickerson came to the Phillies prior to the 2019 season after the Baltimore Orioles parted ways with manager Buck Showalter.  The Phillies and Orioles essentially traded infield coaches at the time; Jose David Flores took a job on the Orioles coaching staff and Dickerson came to Philadelphia.  

Dickerson had been part of the Baltimore Orioles coaching staff since 2011.   There he was known for his work with shortstop Manny Machado.  Upon Dickerson's hire, some speculated that he could be part of the plan to entice Machado to sign with the Phillies.  Machado ended up signing with the San Diego Padres, where Dickerson spent the last two seasons.

Posted by on 10/22/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)