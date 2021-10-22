Phillies Reportedly Fill Out Coaching Staff With Dickerson

The Phillies coaching staff appears to be complete. Just before the season ended, word came that the Phillies let two coaches go: hitting coach Joe Dillon and infield coach Juan Castro. The Phillies filled the hitting coach position with Kevin Long, and the Phillies are bringing back a familiar face to replace Castro.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Friday that Bobby Dickerson is leaving the Padres to return to the Phillies. Dickerson served as bench coach (and last season also as third base coach) the last two seasons under manager Jayce Tingler. Tingler was let go by the Padres after the season.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia had previously reported that Dickerson was "in play" for the open position.

Dickerson came to the Phillies prior to the 2019 season after the Baltimore Orioles parted ways with manager Buck Showalter. The Phillies and Orioles essentially traded infield coaches at the time; Jose David Flores took a job on the Orioles coaching staff and Dickerson came to Philadelphia.

Dickerson had been part of the Baltimore Orioles coaching staff since 2011. There he was known for his work with shortstop Manny Machado. Upon Dickerson's hire, some speculated that he could be part of the plan to entice Machado to sign with the Phillies. Machado ended up signing with the San Diego Padres, where Dickerson spent the last two seasons.