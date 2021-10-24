Postgame Report: Eagles Embarrass In First Trip To Las Vegas

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half down in a massive crater following an offensive and defensive collapse in the second quarter.

Of course, the coaching staff finally decided that it'd be a good idea to let Miles Sanders run the ball and this lead to a strong opening drive and the only even remotely successful drive in the first half. Shortly thereafter, Sanders was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury.

The box score makes this game seem much closer than it was, however.

The offense only got going during that first drive and then in garbage time. It's surprising that that strategy didn't lead them to a win.