Provorov Scores OT Winner as Flyers Down Bruins

It required overtime, but Ivan Provorov scored the deciding goal to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers had several of their veteran players in the lineup again on Monday night, and two of them contributed the only two goals they needed.

The Flyers had two power-play chances in the first period, but could not score. Chances were few and far between, as both teams struggled to generate much. Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-4 Flyers. The Flyers had 58 seconds of carry-over power-play time to start the second.

The Flyers were not able to score on the man-advantage, and play carried on at five-on-five with chances few and far between. That was until the Flyers ended up back on the power play midway through the period. They did everything but score over the first 1:40 of the power play until a roughing penalty was called on Ryan Ellis.

The Bruins got a power play for 1:40 as a result, and used it to finally break the ice. A shot by Oskar Steen hit the post, but the rebound was batted in by Jack Studnicka to give Boston the 1-0 lead at 13:25.

The Flyers got another power play in the closing stages of the second and finally took advantage. Keith Yandle set up Sean Couturier for a one-timer, evening the score at one with 19 seconds remaining in the period.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 26-15 lead in shots.

Both teams had early power plays in the third, but could not convert. For the rest of the period, both teams had their chances, but neither could score, forcing overtime.

It took just 50 seconds for the Flyers to claim victory in overtime. Couturier led Travis Konecny with a pass that set up a two-on-one. Konecny feathered a pass across to Provorov for the goal, giving the Flyers a 2-1 win.

Carter Hart finished with 24 saves on 25 shots in the win. Jeremy Swayman had 34 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Tuesday night as they travel to Bridgeport to take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Bruins 0 1 0 0 1 Flyers 0 1 0 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

BOS Jack Studnicka (2) PP (Oskar Steen, Jakub Lauko) 13:25

PHI Sean Couturier (1) PP (Keith Yandle, Joel Farabee) 19:41

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

PHI Ivan Provorov (1) (Travis Konecny, Couturier) 0:50

Game Statistics