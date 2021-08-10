Report: Phillies Could Shop in Big Free Agent Shortstop Class

Photo by Keith Allison, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned in his year-end media briefing that shortstop would not be guaranteed to Didi Gregorius in 2022 after a tough year. Dombrowski also indicated that he could be in the market for a big bat to hit behind Bryce Harper, who suffered from a lack of lineup protection. Could a free agent shortstop serve that purpose?

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Phillies could go big:

Phillies may play for big free agent SS — Correa, Seager, Story, Baez, Semien. They say it’s no certainty Didi stays starting SS, and owner John Middleton wants to win. In past 3 years they spent big on Harper, Wheeler, Realmuto, Dombrowski, Girardi. Phils also seek LF, closer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 8, 2021

Not all mentioned would be the same type of player.

Carlos Correa is perhaps the top name. Correa is a perfect blend of defense, power, and on-base. He would make almost any team better. The Houston Astros hope to keep him.

Trevor Story had a somewhat down season for the Colorado Rockies. He batted .251 while hitting 24 home runs. He would be a solid option for the Phillies, He turns 29 next month, so the length of the contract would be something that might influence the Phillies.

Corey Seager could lose his job as Dodgers shortstop in 2021. That is because the Dodgers added Trea Turner in a deal with the Washington Nationals and he is under contract in 2022. Turner filled in while Seager was out with an injury. Despite playing just 95 games, Seager still complied a 3.7 WAR.

Of course, the Dodgers seem to have unlimited money and could retain Seager and Turner, who could play second base. Javier Baez and Marcus Semien both played positions other than shortstop in 2021. Semien had a big season at the plate; Baez did not have his typical offensive season. If the Phillies are prioritizing defense, neitehr might be the best idea. The good news from this report is that the Phillies do not wish to let the prime of the careers of Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Zack Wheeler go to waste.