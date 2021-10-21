Running Thread: The Latest Ben Simmons News

Simmons has yet to fully engage in a team practice, so it remains unlikely that he would make his season-debut vs. the Nets on Friday. https://t.co/aJgQKegjc4

ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today.

The Sixers' medical staff cleared Simmons to participate in the workout after the back treatment, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers had hoped to see Simmons in the workout today and have him go through shoot-around on Friday morning prior to game vs. Nets. https://t.co/WygyAnShmz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021