Running Thread: The Latest Ben Simmons News
10/21/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Welcome to the official Sports Talk Philly thread featuring all the Ben Simmons drama you could ever want! Like KYW we will keep you updated two, three, four times a day.
Thursday, October 21, 2021
ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021
Simmons has yet to fully engage in a team practice, so it remains unlikely that he would make his season-debut vs. the Nets on Friday. https://t.co/aJgQKegjc4— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021
The Sixers' medical staff cleared Simmons to participate in the workout after the back treatment, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers had hoped to see Simmons in the workout today and have him go through shoot-around on Friday morning prior to game vs. Nets. https://t.co/WygyAnShmz— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021
All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021
Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021
Daryl Morey, in a Philadelphia radio interview, confirming what's been widely believed: He will not be pressured into trading Ben Simmons. "People should buckle in," Morey said. "This is going to go a long time."— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 21, 2021
