Section 247 Sports: This Weekend in Football, Uh Oh Urban & MMA Power Rankings

10/06/2021

Image 1

Solo Brett is back discussing this past weekend in football and the massive amounts of news from the world of mixed martial arts. 

  • Eagles Lose Again
  • Giants Miraculously Win
  • Urban Meyer is in Trouble! 
  • This Weekend in College & Pro Football
  • MMA Power Rankings after UFC Vegas 38 & Bellator 267

 

