Section 247 Sports: This Weekend in Football, Uh Oh Urban & MMA Power Rankings
10/06/2021
Solo Brett is back discussing this past weekend in football and the massive amounts of news from the world of mixed martial arts.
- Eagles Lose Again
- Giants Miraculously Win
- Urban Meyer is in Trouble!
- This Weekend in College & Pro Football
- MMA Power Rankings after UFC Vegas 38 & Bellator 267
