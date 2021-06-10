Section 247 Sports: This Weekend in Football, Uh Oh Urban & MMA Power Rankings

Solo Brett is back discussing this past weekend in football and the massive amounts of news from the world of mixed martial arts.





Eagles Lose Again

Giants Miraculously Win

Urban Meyer is in Trouble!

This Weekend in College & Pro Football

MMA Power Rankings after UFC Vegas 38 & Bellator 267

