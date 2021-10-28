Sixers President Leaks Retro Court Design Honoring the Spectrum

Sixers president Chris Heck is such a tease. Heck gave a sneak peek at the Sixers retro court that will pair with the Sixers' previously leaked retro jerseys.

Love the Spectrum logo at center court

The Wells Fargo Center wordmark is sad compared to the tremendous Spectrum logo

The “Brotherly Love” script is so-so but it’s #OnBrand with the Sixers alternate look over the past few years but it doesn’t fit the retro wordmark that was leaked

The retro “Sixers” wordmark on the baseline is a nice touch

The retro “76” seems out of place but perhaps there’s more we’re not seeing

Overall, this is a great look for the Sixers although I’m not completely sold on the navy blue versus the Sixers traditional royal blue.