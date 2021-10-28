Sixers President Leaks Retro Court Design Honoring the Spectrum

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
10/28/2021

Photo: Twitter/@ChrisHeck76

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Sixers president Chris Heck is such a tease.  Heck gave a sneak peek at the Sixers retro court that will pair with the Sixers' previously leaked retro jerseys.  

 

A quick breakdown of the court:

  • Love the Spectrum logo at center court
  • The Wells Fargo Center wordmark is sad compared to the tremendous Spectrum logo
  • The “Brotherly Love” script is so-so but it’s #OnBrand with the Sixers alternate look over the past few years but it doesn’t fit the retro wordmark that was leaked
  • The retro “Sixers” wordmark on the baseline is a nice touch
  • The retro “76” seems out of place but perhaps there’s more we’re not seeing

Overall, this is a great look for the Sixers although I’m not completely sold on the navy blue versus the Sixers traditional royal blue. 

