Sixers President Leaks Retro Court Design Honoring the Spectrum
10/28/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Sixers president Chris Heck is such a tease. Heck gave a sneak peek at the Sixers retro court that will pair with the Sixers' previously leaked retro jerseys.
#OnBrand x #NextWeek pic.twitter.com/BS9rRop2Fr— Chris Heck (@chrisheck76) October 28, 2021
A quick breakdown of the court:
- Love the Spectrum logo at center court
- The Wells Fargo Center wordmark is sad compared to the tremendous Spectrum logo
- The “Brotherly Love” script is so-so but it’s #OnBrand with the Sixers alternate look over the past few years but it doesn’t fit the retro wordmark that was leaked
- The retro “Sixers” wordmark on the baseline is a nice touch
- The retro “76” seems out of place but perhaps there’s more we’re not seeing
Overall, this is a great look for the Sixers although I’m not completely sold on the navy blue versus the Sixers traditional royal blue.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.