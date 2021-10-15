Watch: Zach Ertz Meets with the Media After Being Traded to Arizona
10/15/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Earlier today, the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Cowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The trade ends the three-time Pro Bowler’s eight-year career in Philadelphia.
An emotional Ertz met with the media and talked about his time with the Eagles and his love for Philadelphia.
Watch:
