Watch: Zach Ertz Meets with the Media After Being Traded to Arizona

10/15/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Earlier today, the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Cowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.  The trade ends the three-time Pro Bowler’s eight-year career in Philadelphia. 

An emotional Ertz met with the media and talked about his time with the Eagles and his love for Philadelphia.

Watch:

 

