YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #126 - Chemistry Builders

The YWT Podcast is back and as the preseason is underway, we finally have some game breakdowns to bring you.

The guys start by addressing Robin Lehner's tweets and the allegations against the Flyers and Alain Vigneault before diving into the first three games of the preseason. They look at some of the new faces like Ryan Ellis, Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam Atkinson and Keith Yandle and their performances and evaluate how some of the lines have played together.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they discuss a variety of topics and get you ready for the week ahead in the Flyers preseason.

