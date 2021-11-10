YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #127 - Let's Just Play The Games

The YWT Podcast is back and the regular season is set to begin. The guys get you ready for Friday's season opener and put a bow on the preseason.

First, they recap the final week of preseason action, then take a look at some roster cuts so far, most notably to Morgan Frost. The guys also discuss the Flyers Hall of Fame inductees, goal songs, and take a look ahead to the season opener and the expectations for the upcoming season.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

