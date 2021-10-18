YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #128 - A New Campaign

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and we finally have a regular season game to review. The Flyers opened things up on Friday night, falling to the Vancouver Canucks, 5-4, in a shootout after a dramatic late third-period comeback.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso recap the game, take a closer look at Carter Hart's second period, discuss some other areas of the game, and look ahead to the week with three games at home against Seattle, Boston, and Florida.

Join the guys as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.