YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #128 - A New Campaign

10/18/2021

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and we finally have a regular season game to review. The Flyers opened things up on Friday night, falling to the Vancouver Canucks, 5-4, in a shootout after a dramatic late third-period comeback.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso recap the game, take a closer look at Carter Hart's second period, discuss some other areas of the game, and look ahead to the week with three games at home against Seattle, Boston, and Florida.

Join the guys as they break it all down. 

Posted by on 10/18/2021 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast, Podcasts

