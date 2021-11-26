College Football: Temple-Navy Preview

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Temple (3-8, 1-6 AAC) takes to the field for the final time this season against the United States Naval Academy (2-8, 2-5 AAC) on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Owls are coming off another embarrassing blowout loss this time to Tulsa 44-10. The Midshipmen lost a 38-35 heartbreaker to East Carolina last week in their final home game in Annapolis. Navy is a 12-1/2 point road favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: November 27, 2021

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

When: 12:00 PM

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Series History

Temple leads the all-time series 8-7

Last Match Up

2020: Navy defeated Temple 31-29 in Annapolis

The Game at a Glance

Temple and Navy are two teams that most likely thought they’d be playing for positioning in the AAC East but instead they’re each scuffling along. The story of the Temple’s season can be told in the number of blowout losses and transfers Rod Carey has accumulated. For Navy and longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo, they have lost four games by less than a touchdown including going to the wire with No.2 Cincinnati. Outside of a blowout loss to No. 10 Notre Dame, Navy has been playing more like the Navy of old.

As far as this weekend goes, throw out the stats and the conjecture because the Owls have the unenviable task of stopping Navy’s triple-option offense. It’s notoriously difficult to play the triple-option when you’re not accustomed to seeing it on a regular basis. Look for Navy to do what Navy always does, hold on to the football and grind the clock.