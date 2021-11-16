Contreras Named New Iron Pigs Manager





Photo: Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Phillies’ Director of Player Development Preston Mattingly has announced Anthony Contreras as the sixth manager in the history of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Contreras replaces 2018 International League Manager of the Year Gary Jones who managed the Pigs from 2018 – 2021. This will be Contreras’ first managerial assignment at the Triple-A level.

Contreras spent the past seven seasons as a member of the San Diego Padres organization including the past five as the manager of the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps. He leaves Fort Wayne as the winningest manager in team history with 310-wins and two playoff appearances. Other managerial stops included the 2014 Arizona Fall League Padres and the 2015 Tri-City Dust Devils.

Contreras, a ninth-round selection in the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants, spent three-years in the Giants farm system and another six-years with San Diego before retiring as a player. He finished his professional career with a .257 batting average, 177 doubles, 22 home runs, and 281 RBIs in just over 700 games.