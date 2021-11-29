Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Rod Carey Out as Temple Football Coach

Could Citizens Bank Park See a Drive Into Deep Left Field by Castellanos?

11/29/2021

The MLB Hot Stove is particularly active on Monday morning.   Much more so than the typical November 29th.   That is because December 1 marks the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association.  So expect many more moves in the next 48 hours.

The Phillies rumor mill has been rather quiet so far.  But Monday morning, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com was up early with this nugget about free agent outfielder Nick  Castellanos:

Of course, simple familiarity does not necessarily benefit the Phillies.

Castellanos is coming off one of his most productive seasons yet.  A 2021 All Star, Castellanos batted .309 while hitting 34 home runs and driving in 100 runs.  His OPS of .939 was good for fifth in the National League.

The Phillies were also linked on Monday morning to free agent utility player Chris Taylor: 

Taylor plays all over the diamond, and presumably the Phillies are interested in Taylor in center field.

Taylor was also a 2021 All-Star, and has been a key component of the recent success of the Los Angeles Dodgers.  The Dodgers lineup has been filled with moveable parts such as Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger, allowing Taylor to play all three outfield positions, third base, second base, and shortstop in 2021.    Taylor also hit 20 home runs and drove in 74 runs while batting .254 and getting on base at a .344 clip.

Bell

Posted by on 11/29/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)