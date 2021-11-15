Donovan McNabb Gets the Call to the Hall
11/15/2021
Image: National Quarterback Club Press Release
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is getting his call to the hall. But don’t go booking your trip to Canton just yet, it’s not THAT Hall of Fame. McNabb, along with Matt Hassleback and Steve Beuerlein, will be inducted into the prestigious National Quarterback Club (NQBC) Hall of Fame in Phoenix.
No, we’re serious, we received the press release!
If you’ve never heard of the NQBC, and that’s probably most of you, the organization was founded in 1985 and works to honor an athletes’ legacy on and off the field.
“These awards represent not just great quarterbacks for performances on the field, but great men who have made a difference in their communities off the field since retiring from the game. Every community across the country faces challenges. For as long as we have known them, these men have demonstrated unstoppable determination in every aspect of their lives. They teach us, every day, that kindness is the most admirable of human qualities.” --Don Kile, NQBC President.
The NQBC names a “Quarterback of the Year” recipient from the professional, collegiate, and high school levels on a yearly basis. Congratulations to Arch Manning for winning the high school award for the next three-seasons. Past professional winners include Kurt Warner, Roman Gabriel, Archie Manning, and Jim McMahon.
Congrats to McNabb and the other recipients on their major award.
The induction will take place on February 26, 2022, at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in beautiful Phoenix. Remember, number Five will always love you and if you want to show some love for Five you can buy tickets here.
