Donovan McNabb Gets the Call to the Hall

Image: National Quarterback Club Press Release



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is getting his call to the hall. But don’t go booking your trip to Canton just yet, it’s not THAT Hall of Fame. McNabb, along with Matt Hassleback and Steve Beuerlein, will be inducted into the prestigious National Quarterback Club (NQBC) Hall of Fame in Phoenix.

No, we’re serious, we received the press release!

If you’ve never heard of the NQBC, and that’s probably most of you, the organization was founded in 1985 and works to honor an athletes’ legacy on and off the field.