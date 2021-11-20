Eagledelphia: Dallas Goedert Contract Extension & New Orleans Saints Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
11/20/2021

Eagledelphia Name
Welcome to Eagledelphia, PA, where Birds' talk never ends! 

Michael Lipinski breaks down the Dallas Goedert contract extension, takes a look back at last week's win over the Broncos, and preview's this weeks game against the Saints.

  • Eagles Extend Dallas Goedert 
  • Three Things that Stood Out vs Denver
  • McNabb & Hurts Comparison 
  • Saints Preview 

