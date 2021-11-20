Eagledelphia: Dallas Goedert Contract Extension & New Orleans Saints Preview



Welcome to Eagledelphia, PA, where Birds' talk never ends!

Michael Lipinski breaks down the Dallas Goedert contract extension, takes a look back at last week's win over the Broncos, and preview's this weeks game against the Saints.

Eagles Extend Dallas Goedert

Three Things that Stood Out vs Denver

McNabb & Hurts Comparison

Saints Preview

Subscribe, Rate, and Share all of the Sports Talk Philly Podcasts.