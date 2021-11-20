Eagles-Avonte Maddox Agree to 3-Year Extension

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
11/20/2021

Photo: Philadelphia Eagles/@Eagles

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Howie Roseman is out spending Jeffery Lurie’s money again.  A day after inking Dallas Goedert to a four-year, $59 million extension they have done the same for another member of their 2018 NFL Draft class.  The Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million extension with cornerback Avonte Maddox.  The news was first reported by Adam Schefter and confirmed by the Eagles.

 

Maddox, 25, was a fourth-round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh and has been a steadying force in the Eagles secondary.  He has tallied 48-tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception this year for the Eagles.  His role has continued to increase, Maddox has played 63% Eagles defensive snaps. 

Maddox joins Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, and Goedert as members of the ’18 NFL Draft class that have received extensions.

This Story is Developing

