Eagles-Avonte Maddox Agree to 3-Year Extension

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Howie Roseman is out spending Jeffery Lurie’s money again. A day after inking Dallas Goedert to a four-year, $59 million extension they have done the same for another member of their 2018 NFL Draft class. The Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million extension with cornerback Avonte Maddox. The news was first reported by Adam Schefter and confirmed by the Eagles.

Eagles and CB Avonte Maddox reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million guaranteed, per sources.



And so Maddox and Dallas Goedert, roommates and close friends, both get lucrative extensions 24 hours apart. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

Maddox, 25, was a fourth-round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh and has been a steadying force in the Eagles secondary. He has tallied 48-tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception this year for the Eagles. His role has continued to increase, Maddox has played 63% Eagles defensive snaps.

Maddox joins Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, and Goedert as members of the ’18 NFL Draft class that have received extensions.

