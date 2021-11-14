Eagles-Broncos Preview

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) travel to Colorado for the first time since 2013 to take on the Broncos (5-4). The Eagles are coming off a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos shocked the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 on the road in Arlington. Vegas doesn’t believe in the Broncos, Denver is a one-point home favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: November 14, 2021

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

When: 4:25 PM/Eastern

TV: CBS

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Eagles lead the all-time series 8-5

Last Match Up

2017: The Eagles defeated Denver 51-23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Carson Wentz was 15-for-27 for 199-yards and four touchdowns. Alshon Jeffery had 6-receptions for 84-yards and two touchdowns to lead Eagles receivers. Jay Ajayi, one, and Corey Clement, two, added three Eagles touchdowns on the ground.

This Game at a Glance

This game is mismatch of coaching staffs. Denver is coached by defensive mastermind Vic Fangio who has been coaching longer than Nick Sirriani has been alive. Fangio’s squads routinely rank in the top five of points allowed and overall defense. That trend is holding true despite trading star Von Miller, the Broncos are the number two defense according Pro Football Reference. Offensively, the Broncos are coached by former Eagles interim head coach and long-time NFL coordinator Pat Shurmur.

This will be the stiffest test that the Eagles’ young coaching staff has experienced to date. Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are going to have to be perfect against Denver’s veteran staff. This doesn’t bode well for the home team.

With that being said, the Broncos are hampered by injuries and will be missing multiple starters on both sides of the ball, particularly on the offense and defensive lines. This could greatly help the Eagles chances at keeping this game close throughout with an opportunity to win down the stretch.