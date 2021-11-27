Eagles-Giants Moments That Are Often Forgotten...Part One

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Everyone in Philadelphia likes to point to the Dallas Cowboys as the Eagles primary rival but the Eagles-New York Football Giants rivalry is more historic and filled with better moments. In fact, the Eagles-Giants rivalry is so good it deserves its own list of moments. We all know the moments of the rivalry, Concrete Charlie annihilates Frank Gifford, Herm Edwards and the “Miracle in the Meadowlands,” Randall’s scramble on Monday Night Football, and D-Jax’s new miracle.

List done, right? Wrong.

That’s what this list is about, the Eagles-Giants moments, the moments that make this THE rivalry. The moments are often forgotten because of the one’s list above. Enjoy and debate part one and check back in a few weeks for part two.

December 2, 1934- Eagles Win 6-0

They say that you never forget your first. After being outscored 93-14 in their first three meetings ever, the Eagles finally defeated the pesky New York Giants. Jim Leonard’s two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was all the Eagles needed to get into the win column. A crowd of 12,471 was able to leave the Baker Bowl in jubilation.

November 20, 1988- Clyde Simmons’ Overtime Miracle

Clyde Simmons, a lynchpin of the “Gang Green” defense, delivered the second “miracle in the meadowlands” in the fall of 1988 and the win helped propel the Eagles to the NFC East division title. Tied at 17 in overtime, the Eagles Luis Zendejas attempted a game winning field goal only to have it blocked. The ball bounced directly into the arms of Simmons, and he rumbled 15-yards for a game winning touchdown. The win would prove crucial, both the Eagles and Giants ended up with 10-6 records and this game would be the tiebreaker that gave the Eagles their first NFC East title in nearly a decade.

October 22, 2001- McNabb to Thrash Ends the Giants Dominance

In the waning moments of a classic Monday Night Football matchup, Donovan McNabb connected with James Thrash from 18-yards out to give the Eagles a 10-9 lead over the Giants. The Eagles would hold on to win and snap the Giants 9-game win streak over the Bird that dated back to August 1997. While many watching didn’t know at the time, the win would prove to the be the catalyst for the Eagles run of dominance in the decade.