Eagles-Giants Preview

By Jennifer McGraw, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) are right up the road this week for an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants (3-7). Philadelphia is coming off of one of their biggest wins of the season against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) with a score of 40-29. The Giants had a tough loss on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3).

Date: November 28, 2021

Where: MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: 1:00 PM/Eastern

TV: FOX

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 89-87-2.

Last Matchup

2020: The Eagles lost to the Giants 27-17 at MetLife Stadium. Carson Wentz was still QB1 and 21-of-37 for 208 yards and zero touchdowns. Miles Sanders had 15 carries for 85 yards, and Boston Scott had three carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.

This Game at a Glance

It’s safe to say there are no tests for Gannon, Sirianni, or Hurts, but that doesn’t mean they should let up. The Eagles are in crunch time to get that last playoff spot. Every game matters.

After two of the biggest wins of the Eagles season in back-to-back weeks, the team is heading into a pretty stable last few weeks. The Eagles don’t have to fly anywhere the rest of the season and the team has stayed relatively healthy (minus Jordan Howard who is the only confirmed player out for Sunday due to knee injury.) Cornerback Tay Gowan is questionable. Darius Slay, who had an incredible 51-yard interception for a touchdown, cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday. The Giants, on the other hand, will be missing a few key players. Fullback Cullen Gillaspia is out with a calf injury, wide receiver Sterling Shepard is out with a quad injury - this is a huge loss on the Giants, and tight end Kaden Smith will be out with a knee injury.

Eagles Win if…

They play four quarters of football. The Eagles did play beautifully last week, putting up points in all four quarters, but they need to do better than to allow Saints to score 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The Eagles won’t face much of a challenge this weekend, but they’re still going to need to play to their strengths and did what they did last week to pull out a win. With the Eagles being the number two running offense in the NFL at 153.4 yards per game, keeping the ball protected and on the ground is playing to the Eagles strength.

Giants Win if…

There’s a lot that the Giants need to do, but it’s not impossible. The Giants might not want to score early, and that’s okay because they’ve done really well in the fourth quarter of the three games the team has won. Tiring out the Eagles might be key, then put the final nail in the coffin in the fourth. Likewise with the Eagles, the Giants are also going to want to run the ball. Why? They want to keep the Eagles offense off the field and run up the play clock.

Prediction: Eagles 34-21

I have no doubt that the Eagles will start hot. Do we see a score on their opening possession? Maybe. I think two Hurts-to-Smith touchdowns will happen. Hurts is likely to run it in the end zone for the touchdown, as he did quite a few times last week. This might be a bold take, and I’m riding off of a high from last week, but I think we’ll see another pick six.