Eagles Rip Broncos in Dominant Win





(Photography credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-jalen-hurts-passes-during-a-news-photo/1236571324?adppopup=true)

In perhaps their most complete win of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles swarmed the Denver Broncos 30-13 on Sunday in an impressive victory at Mile High Stadium. Jalen Hurts sizzled and the Eagles defense came up with big stops and timely turnovers, as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni continued to show growth as both a play-caller and a leader.

The Eagles offense wasted no time against the Broncos. Hurts and company took the opening drive down the field in a series that appeared almost effortless. They settled for a field goal, but the offense was far from finished. Later in the first quarter Hurts threw a deep ball to rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a touchdown. Smith twisted, turned, readjusted, and hauled in a beautiful circus catch that will surely grace the next Eagles hype video. Smith continues to show tremendous promise and durability. It’s difficult to think of another current NFL rookie who has made more of an immediate impact on his team than Smith has for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts had possibly his best game as an Eagle. His runs were bold and punishing and his passes were smart, aggressive, and accurate. Smith’s favorite targets, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, have certainly helped Hurts progress as a quarterback, but so too, has Nick Sirianni’s newfound commitment to the run. (Unfortunately, Goedert left the game early with what appeared to be a possible concussion.)

Running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott shredded Denver’s defensive line all afternoon. On numerous plays both backs did not receive contact until deep into the Broncos’ secondary. Credit must be given to the Eagles offensive line. Their run-blocking created huge holes and their pass protection was serviceable. Hurts dazzled, but he didn’t need to carry the entire offense on his back. Now that the Eagles have shown that they have a balanced running attack, the need to constantly depend on Hurts lessens. Hurts can now play within himself and not force plays or scramble to make something happen behind a collapsing pocket.