Flyers-Bruins: Game 16 Preview
11/20/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers have faced the situation they will enter on Saturday night six times already this season. They come into the final game of a three-game homestand off a shootout loss to the Lightning. They have yet to lose back-to-back games this season.
It is a show of resilience, especially considering some of the opponents they have faced so far this season. This is another of those situations, as the Flyers welcome the Boston Bruins back to Philadelphia for the second time this season.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|15
|7
|7
|14
|Brad Marchand
|13
|8
|11
|19
|Sean Couturier
|15
|5
|8
|13
|Patrice Bergeron
|13
|6
|7
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|15
|7
|2
|9
|David Pastrnak
|13
|4
|9
|13
|Travis Konecny
|15
|5
|4
|9
|Charlie McAvoy
|13
|3
|9
|12
|Derick Brassard
|15
|2
|7
|9
|Taylor Hall
|13
|4
|5
|9
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones last played a week ago in Dallas, making 26 saves on 30 shots in the loss. While this is just his fifth start of the season, he has faced the Bruins, making 37 saves in a win on Oct. 20.
Linus Ullmark will get the start for the Bruins. He last started on Nov. 11, allowing five goals on 28 shots to the Oilers in a loss. Ullmark has also last three of his last four starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Kevin Hayes (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Outside of the change in goal, there are no other changes to the Flyers lineup. Alain Vigneault had no update on Hayes after the morning skate and added that Patrick Brown's timeline will be determined by his decision to have surgery or rehab his thumb injury.
- Bruins: Mike Reilly returns to the lineup in place of Connor Clifton. Craig Smith is also back from a brief injury and enters for Karson Kuhlman.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (27th), Bruins (7th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (16th), Bruins (13th)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Oct. 20, 2021 - Flyers 6, Bruins 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Keith Yandle - 30 GP, 3 G, 25 A, 28 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 45 GP, 18 G, 19 A, 37 P
- Claude Giroux - 47 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 P
- Travis Konecny - 20 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
- Martin Jones - 8 GP, 2-3-2, 3.95 GAA, .877 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk will play in his 400th game as a Flyer tonight.
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
