Flyers-Bruins: Game 16 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers have faced the situation they will enter on Saturday night six times already this season. They come into the final game of a three-game homestand off a shootout loss to the Lightning. They have yet to lose back-to-back games this season.

It is a show of resilience, especially considering some of the opponents they have faced so far this season. This is another of those situations, as the Flyers welcome the Boston Bruins back to Philadelphia for the second time this season.

Game time is 7 p.m.