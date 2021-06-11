Flyers-Capitals: Game 10 Preview
11/06/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
A late goal gave the Flyers a chance at two points in Pittsburgh, but a matter of centimeters proved costly in an overtime loss to the Penguins in their first Metro matchup of the season. Now the Flyers get another chance at a Metropolitan Division opponent.
The Flyers close out a quick two-game road trip against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, looking to once again rebound and get back in the win column.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|9
|5
|6
|11
|Alex Ovechkin
|10
|10
|8
|18
|Sean Couturier
|9
|4
|7
|11
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|10
|5
|8
|13
|Travis Konecny
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Tom Wilson
|10
|1
|7
|8
|Cam Atkinson
|9
|6
|1
|7
|John Carlson
|10
|2
|5
|7
|Joel Farabee
|9
|3
|3
|6
|T.J. Oshie
|7
|4
|2
|6
Martin Jones makes his first start since last Thursday in Vancouver. Jones was outstanding in the 27-save performance, holding the Flyers' one-goal lead for the duration of the game. This will be Jones' third start of the season.
Vitek Vanecek gets the start for the Capitals. Vanecek unexpectedly got the start in the Capitals last game against Florida on Thursday, playing 36:22 in the game total and allowing two goals on 15 shots and taking the overtime loss. He has also suffered losses in his prior two games, allowing three goals to both Tampa Bay and Detroit. Prior to that, he allowed three goals on 13 shots in the first period against Calgary before being pulled.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The only expected change for the Flyers is the addition of Patrick Brown to the lineup for Nicolas Aube-Kubel.
- Capitals: The Capitals are still without Nicklas Backstrom and have since added T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha to IR. Maxim Lapierre replaces Mantha in the lineup from last game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13th), Capitals (21st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (17th), Capitals (23rd)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- May 8, 2021 - Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at WSH)
- May 7, 2021 - Flyers 4, Capitals 2 (at WSH)
- April 17, 2021 - Capitals 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- April 13, 2021 - Capitals 6, Flyers 1 (at WSH)
- March 13, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
- March 11, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 23 G, 25 A, 48 P
- Sean Couturier - 41 GP, 12 G, 19 A, 31 P
- Cam Atkinson - 27 GP, 12 G, 7 A, 19 P
- Keith Yandle - 27 GP, 2 G, 16 A, 18 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 42 GP, 12 G, 16 A, 28 P
- Derick Brassard - 31 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 2-3-1, 2.88 GAA, .907 SV%
- Martin Jones - 10 GP, 5-4-1, 3.01 GAA, .896 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Rasmus Ristolainen needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs two goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
