Flyers-Coyotes: Game 8 Preview
11/02/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After a three-game road trip in Western Canada, the Flyers return home, but only for a quick stay. They will face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night before going back on the road for the weekend.
The Flyers had a successful 2-1-0 road trip, but had their first lackluster game of the season on Saturday in Calgary. They will be looking to bounce back from that result. The Coyotes have struggled to start, still in search of their first win of the season. As such, the Flyers have to avoid a similar game to Saturday and playing down to the opponent.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Arizona Coyotes
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|9
|0
|5
|5
|Claude Giroux
|7
|4
|4
|8
|Clayton Keller
|9
|3
|1
|4
|Cam Atkinson
|7
|6
|1
|7
|Lawson Crouse
|9
|2
|2
|4
|Travis Konecny
|7
|3
|3
|6
|Phil Kessel
|9
|1
|3
|4
|Joel Farabee
|7
|3
|3
|6
|Christian Fischer
|9
|2
|1
|3
Carter Hart was the only reason the Flyers had a chance in Saturday's road-trip finale in Calgary. Despite allowing three goals, Hart made 32 saves and kept the Flyers in the game until the middle of the third period. He'll likely be back in goal on Tuesday night to face the Coyotes.
Karel Vejmelka is expected to start in goal for Arizona. He has already made seven starts this season and had some solid recent numbers despite the end results. In his last game on Sunday against Carolina, he made 37 saves on 39 shots in a 2-1 loss. On Friday, he made 30 saves on 31 shots in a loss to Washington.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Patrick Brown (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Ryan Ellis will be out of the lineup for the fifth straight game. Nicolas Aube-Kubel also comes back into the lineup for Patrick Brown.
- Coyotes: No changes are expected to the Arizona lineup from their last game on Sunday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (12th), Coyotes (31st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Coyotes (32nd)
- Recent History vs. Coyotes
- Jan. 4, 2020 - Coyotes 6, Flyers 2 (at ARI)
- Dec. 5, 2019 - Coyotes 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Coyotes
- Claude Giroux - 18 GP, 7 G, 10 A, 17 P
- Sean Couturier - 16 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 12 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 11.25 GAA, .750 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Sean Couturier will play in his 700th career game tonight.
- Rasmus Ristolainen needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs five power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.