Flyers-Devils: Game 20 Preview
11/28/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers losing streak hit five games with a Friday afternoon drubbing to the Carolina Hurricanes. Now the Flyers continue their play against the Metro Division, desperately needing to right the ship in a hurry.
The Flyers are battered with injuries, but have faced teams dealing with significant losses in their own right and have struggled to keep up. The New Jersey Devils have lost five of their last six game entering Sunday night's action.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|19
|7
|10
|17
|Jesper Bratt
|18
|4
|10
|14
|Sean Couturier
|19
|5
|8
|13
|Andreas Johnsson
|18
|7
|6
|13
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Dawson Mercer
|18
|6
|7
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|19
|7
|4
|11
|Pavel Zacha
|18
|8
|4
|12
|Travis Konecny
|19
|5
|5
|10
|Nico Hischier
|18
|2
|10
|12
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones was outstanding in his last start, making 44 saves despite taking the loss in overtime to the Florida Panthers.
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to get the start for the Devils. Since posting a 42-save shutout against the Islanders on Nov. 11, Blackwood has allowed three goals or more in three of his four starts. Blackwood most recently suffered a shootout loss of his own, allowing two goals on 27 shots against the Wild on Wednesday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Kevin Hayes (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Max Willman is back in the lineup as Nate Thompson comes out due to injury. Patrick Brown was placed on IR to make room for Willman on the roster.
- Devils: Ty Smith returns to the Devils lineup after an injury. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Devils (27th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Devils (21st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- May 10, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 2 (at PHI)
- May 1, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- April 29, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 3 (at NJ)
- April 27, 2021 - Devils 6, Flyers 4 (at NJ)
- April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 59 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 P
- Cam Atkinson - 26 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 42 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
- Joel Farabee - 9 GP, 6 G, 0 A, 6 P
- Martin Jones - 11 GP, 7-3-0, 1.66 GAA, .934 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
