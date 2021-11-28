Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eastern Conference Semifinal Preview: Union vs. Nashville SC
Halftime Report: Eagles at Giants

Flyers-Devils: Game 20 Preview

11/28/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers losing streak hit five games with a Friday afternoon drubbing to the Carolina Hurricanes. Now the Flyers continue their play against the Metro Division, desperately needing to right the ship in a hurry.

The Flyers are battered with injuries, but have faced teams dealing with significant losses in their own right and have struggled to keep up. The New Jersey Devils have lost five of their last six game entering Sunday night's action. 

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Claude Giroux 19 7 10 17 Jesper Bratt 18 4 10 14
Sean Couturier 19 5 8 13 Andreas Johnsson 18 7 6 13
Derick Brassard 17 4 7 11 Dawson Mercer 18 6 7 13
Cam Atkinson 19 7 4 11 Pavel Zacha 18 8 4 12
Travis Konecny 19 5 5 10 Nico Hischier 18 2 10 12

Players To Watch 11-28

Joel Farabee scored a highlight-reel shorthanded goal on Friday for his second goal in as many games. There hasn't been much offense for the Flyers, but perhaps this is a sign that Farabee is breaking out of his scoring slump. 
 
Jesper Bratt is leading the Devils in points this season and has five in his last five games. Bratt also has five goals and 11 points in 17 career games against the Flyers.
 
Goalie Matchup 11-28

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones was outstanding in his last start, making 44 saves despite taking the loss in overtime to the Florida Panthers.  

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to get the start for the Devils. Since posting a 42-save shutout against the Islanders on Nov. 11, Blackwood has allowed three goals or more in three of his four starts. Blackwood most recently suffered a shootout loss of his own, allowing two goals on 27 shots against the Wild on Wednesday.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 11-28

Flyers Scratches: Kevin Hayes (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 11-28
 
Devils Scratches: Jack Hughes (injury), Miles Wood (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Jesper Boqvist (injury), Colton White (healthy), Christian Jaros (healthy), Chase De Leo (healthy), Fabian Zetterlund (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Max Willman is back in the lineup as Nate Thompson comes out due to injury. Patrick Brown was placed on IR to make room for Willman on the roster. 
  • Devils: Ty Smith returns to the Devils lineup after an injury. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26th), Devils (27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Devils (21st)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • May 10, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 2 (at PHI)
    • May 1, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • April 29, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 3 (at NJ)
    • April 27, 2021 - Devils 6, Flyers 4 (at NJ)
    • April 25, 2021 - Flyers 4, Devils 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • March 23, 2021 - Devils 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
    • Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Claude Giroux - 59 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 26 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 42 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
    • Joel Farabee - 9 GP, 6 G, 0 A, 6 P
    • Martin Jones - 11 GP, 7-3-0, 1.66 GAA, .934 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 11/28/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)