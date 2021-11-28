Flyers-Devils: Game 20 Preview

The Flyers are battered with injuries, but have faced teams dealing with significant losses in their own right and have struggled to keep up. The New Jersey Devils have lost five of their last six game entering Sunday night's action.

The Flyers losing streak hit five games with a Friday afternoon drubbing to the Carolina Hurricanes. Now the Flyers continue their play against the Metro Division, desperately needing to right the ship in a hurry.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P Claude Giroux 19 7 10 17 Jesper Bratt 18 4 10 14 Sean Couturier 19 5 8 13 Andreas Johnsson 18 7 6 13 Derick Brassard 17 4 7 11 Dawson Mercer 18 6 7 13 Cam Atkinson 19 7 4 11 Pavel Zacha 18 8 4 12 Travis Konecny 19 5 5 10 Nico Hischier 18 2 10 12

Joel Farabee scored a highlight-reel shorthanded goal on Friday for his second goal in as many games. There hasn't been much offense for the Flyers, but perhaps this is a sign that Farabee is breaking out of his scoring slump.

Jesper Bratt is leading the Devils in points this season and has five in his last five games. Bratt also has five goals and 11 points in 17 career games against the Flyers.

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones was outstanding in his last start, making 44 saves despite taking the loss in overtime to the Florida Panthers. Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to get the start for the Devils. Since posting a 42-save shutout against the Islanders on Nov. 11, Blackwood has allowed three goals or more in three of his four starts. Blackwood most recently suffered a shootout loss of his own, allowing two goals on 27 shots against the Wild on Wednesday. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Kevin Hayes (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)

Devils Scratches: Jack Hughes (injury), Miles Wood (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Jesper Boqvist (injury), Colton White (healthy), Christian Jaros (healthy), Chase De Leo (healthy), Fabian Zetterlund (healthy)

Lineup Notes