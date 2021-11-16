Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Report: Sixers Fining Ben Simmons for Missing Road Trip

Flyers-Flames: Game 14 Preview

11/16/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers will induct two new members into its Hall of Fame prior to Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center against the Calgary Flames. This opens up a three-game homestand for the Flyers, and marks the first game the Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis again for the long-term.

Ellis returned to play on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Dallas, but missed Monday's practice and was deemed week-to-week after suffering a re-injury by Alain Vigneault. With a top-pairing defenseman out again and a difficult stretch of games to close out the month of November, it's certainly going to once again test the Flyers depth and ability to keep up in the standings.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the game following after at approximately 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Calgary Flames GP G A P
Claude Giroux 13 5 7 12 Elias Lindholm 15 8 8 16
Sean Couturier 13 5 7 12 Johnny Gaudreau 15 4 11 15
Cam Atkinson 13 6 2 8 Andrew Mangiapane 15 10 2 12
Travis Konecny 13 4 4 8 Matthew Tkachuk 15 7 5 12
Justin Braun 13 1 7 8 Oliver Kylington 14 2 8 10

Players To Watch 11-16

Kevin Hayes made his return to the lineup on Saturday, but it's sure to be emotional as he takes the ice for his first home game of the season. Hayes did pick up an assist in his season debut, but his first goal is sure to be something special. Could it come in his return to the Wells Fargo Center? 
 
Andrew Mangiapane has cooled slightly in the scoring column, but continues to lead the way in goals for the Flames. After scoring a career-high 18 goals in the 56-game season a year ago, Mangiapane is well on his way to topping that mark and reaching the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career.    
 
Goalie Matchup 11-16

Carter Hart gets the start on Tuesday and is looking to follow up his incredible outing in Carolina. Hart made 39 saves in the win over the Hurricanes, helping the Flyers steal a result and two points against a divisional foe. Hart made 32 saves in the loss to Calgary on Oct. 30, but despite allowing three goals in the 4-0 defeat, was the reason the Flyers had a chance in the game.

Jacob Markstrom will be in goal for the Flames. Markstrom faced just 20 shots in the shutout win over the Flyers on Oct. 20, his fourth straight win at the time and third shutout. Since then, he has added one more shutout win, but hit a rough patch with a 1-2-2 record in that time. He has lost his last two starts to Montreal and San Jose entering Tuesday's game.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 11-13 Update

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Oskar Lindblom (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 11-16
 
Flames Scratches: Juuso Valimaki (healthy), Michael Stone (healthy), Walker Duehr (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: With Ellis injured again, Nick Seeler is back in the lineup. Patrick Brown also returns to the fourth line, as Oskar Lindblom gets a bit of a reset for a game as a healthy scratch. 
  • Flames: Former Flyer Tyler Pitlick could make his return to the lineup after missing Calgary's last game with an injury. Other than that, expect no changes to the Calgary lineup.  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Flames (10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Flames (8th)
  • Recent History vs. Flames
    • Oct. 30, 2021 - Flames 4, Flyers 0 (at CGY)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
    • Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
    • Derick Brassard - 25 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen - 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 0-1-2, 2.58 GAA, .915 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs two goals to reach 100 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 11/16/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)