Flyers-Flames: Game 14 Preview
11/16/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers will induct two new members into its Hall of Fame prior to Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center against the Calgary Flames. This opens up a three-game homestand for the Flyers, and marks the first game the Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis again for the long-term.
Ellis returned to play on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Dallas, but missed Monday's practice and was deemed week-to-week after suffering a re-injury by Alain Vigneault. With a top-pairing defenseman out again and a difficult stretch of games to close out the month of November, it's certainly going to once again test the Flyers depth and ability to keep up in the standings.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the game following after at approximately 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Calgary Flames
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|13
|5
|7
|12
|Elias Lindholm
|15
|8
|8
|16
|Sean Couturier
|13
|5
|7
|12
|Johnny Gaudreau
|15
|4
|11
|15
|Cam Atkinson
|13
|6
|2
|8
|Andrew Mangiapane
|15
|10
|2
|12
|Travis Konecny
|13
|4
|4
|8
|Matthew Tkachuk
|15
|7
|5
|12
|Justin Braun
|13
|1
|7
|8
|Oliver Kylington
|14
|2
|8
|10
Carter Hart gets the start on Tuesday and is looking to follow up his incredible outing in Carolina. Hart made 39 saves in the win over the Hurricanes, helping the Flyers steal a result and two points against a divisional foe. Hart made 32 saves in the loss to Calgary on Oct. 30, but despite allowing three goals in the 4-0 defeat, was the reason the Flyers had a chance in the game.
Jacob Markstrom will be in goal for the Flames. Markstrom faced just 20 shots in the shutout win over the Flyers on Oct. 20, his fourth straight win at the time and third shutout. Since then, he has added one more shutout win, but hit a rough patch with a 1-2-2 record in that time. He has lost his last two starts to Montreal and San Jose entering Tuesday's game.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Oskar Lindblom (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: With Ellis injured again, Nick Seeler is back in the lineup. Patrick Brown also returns to the fourth line, as Oskar Lindblom gets a bit of a reset for a game as a healthy scratch.
- Flames: Former Flyer Tyler Pitlick could make his return to the lineup after missing Calgary's last game with an injury. Other than that, expect no changes to the Calgary lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Flames (10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Flames (8th)
- Recent History vs. Flames
- Oct. 30, 2021 - Flames 4, Flyers 0 (at CGY)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
- Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
- Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
- Derick Brassard - 25 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 0-1-2, 2.58 GAA, .915 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs two goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.