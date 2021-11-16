Flyers-Flames: Game 14 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers will induct two new members into its Hall of Fame prior to Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center against the Calgary Flames. This opens up a three-game homestand for the Flyers, and marks the first game the Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis again for the long-term.

Ellis returned to play on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Dallas, but missed Monday's practice and was deemed week-to-week after suffering a re-injury by Alain Vigneault. With a top-pairing defenseman out again and a difficult stretch of games to close out the month of November, it's certainly going to once again test the Flyers depth and ability to keep up in the standings.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the game following after at approximately 7 p.m.