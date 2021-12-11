Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 12 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Over their last six games, the Flyers have managed just nine goals total. After opening that stretch with a solid 2-1 win in Vancouver, they were lifeless in a shutout loss to Calgary and have bookended their last five games with a pair of shutout losses.

As if things weren't already difficult enough for the Flyers when it comes to scoring, how about facing the team allowing the fewest goals in the league so far? The Carolina Hurricanes have set the tone for the Metropolitan Division. While every team seems to be hovering around where the Flyers are with a 6-3-2 record and 14 points, the Hurricanes sit at the top of the division with a 10-1-0 record and 20 points. A challenging weekend back-to-back on the road begins for the Flyers in Raleigh.

Game time is 7 p.m.