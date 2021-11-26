Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 19 Preview
11/26/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Thanks to great goaltending once again, the Flyers managed to get an all-important point in the standings. That can only help them at this point. Unfortunately for the Flyers, the process just isn't any better and likely won't be improving anytime soon, so getting results any way they can is the only method to staying afloat in the standings.
Following an off day on Thanksgiving, the Flyers return to the ice to face the top team in the Metro, the Carolina Hurricanes, in the annual Black Friday game. The Flyers used the hot goaltending method to earn a 2-1 win against Carolina on the road earlier this month and they may need another one to salvage a week that certainly hasn't been good so far.
Game time is 3:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Carolina Hurricanes
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|18
|7
|9
|16
|Andrei Svechnikov
|18
|7
|12
|19
|Sean Couturier
|18
|5
|8
|13
|Sebastian Aho
|18
|8
|10
|18
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Tony DeAngelo
|18
|4
|13
|17
|Cam Atkinson
|18
|7
|3
|10
|Vincent Trocheck
|18
|4
|9
|13
|Travis Konecny
|18
|5
|5
|10
|Teuvo Teravainen
|18
|3
|10
|13
Carter Hart is likely to be back in goal for the Flyers on Friday. Hart did his part to hold the Flyers in Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay, eventually allowing four goals on 35 shots in the shutout loss. Hart was spectacular in his start against Carolina on Nov. 12, making 39 saves on 40 shots in the 2-1 win.
Frederik Andersen gets the call for the Hurricanes. Andersen has started 14 of Carolina's 18 games and been outstanding throughout the season. Andersen has split his last six starts with three wins and three losses, but only one of the losses saw the netminder allow more than two goals. Andersen made 26 saves on 28 shots in the Flyers 2-1 win on Nov. 12.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Kevin Hayes (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers will not have a morning skate on Friday, so any possible lineup changes will not be known until closer to game time. It appears likely the team will be without Derick Brassard for a second straight game in addition to the absences of Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes.
- Hurricanes: No changes are expected to the Carolina lineup for Friday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Hurricanes (9th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Hurricanes (4th)
- Recent History vs. Hurricanes
- Nov. 12, 2021 - Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
- Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 13 G, 32 A, 45 P
- Sean Couturier - 38 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
- Cam Atkinson - 37 GP, 11 G, 12 A, 23 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 3-2-0, 2.30 GAA, .929 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
