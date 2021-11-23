Flyers-Lightning: Game 17 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Saturday's game marked the first time the Flyers lost back-to-back games. The results of their games have perhaps started to catch up with their deficiencies on the ice. The Flyers played one total game with a fully healthy lineup. They are missing pieces at two key positions, with news that Kevin Hayes will also be out week-to-week, and lacking the depth to fill them internally. And at a time when there is not much of a helping hand to go around and make a move, it's time to dig deep.

The Flyers have been holding a playoff spot for the first few weeks of the season and do have some quality wins to their credit – defeats of the Oilers, Capitals, Hurricanes, and Flames all come to mind. Much of that has been on the back of hot goaltending. But the process has clear flaws, and for now, it seems more important for the team to just keep their heads above water for now to even have a shot at the playoffs down the road. That's easier said than done with the schedule that they continue to face.

A brutal week begins against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flyers suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning last Thursday, and will have to dig deep again to try to earn two points and avoid an extensive losing streak for the first time this season.

Game time is 7 p.m.