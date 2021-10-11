Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 11 Preview
11/10/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Following a three-day break from their last game, the Flyers are back in action on Wednesday night to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
This game begins a busy remainder of the month for the Flyers. They will play 11 games in the next 21 days, reaching the quarter-mark of the season in the process. It will be no easy task either, as a number of star players and elite teams will appear on the schedule. It starts with Toronto, who has found a groove after a slow start with wins in five of their last six games.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|10
|5
|7
|12
|John Tavares
|13
|7
|6
|13
|Sean Couturier
|10
|5
|7
|12
|Mitch Marner
|13
|3
|10
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|10
|6
|2
|8
|William Nylander
|13
|5
|6
|11
|Travis Konecny
|10
|4
|4
|8
|Auston Matthews
|10
|5
|3
|8
|Derick Brassard
|10
|2
|5
|7
|Morgan Rielly
|13
|0
|8
|8
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Wednesday night. Hart took the tough loss in overtime on Thursday against the Penguins, but was ultimately the reason the game got to that point. Hart looks to continue his recent stretch of strong play.
Jack Campbell will get the start for Toronto. Campbell has handled the workload in net for the Maple Leafs, but allowed four goals on 28 shots in the loss to the Kings on Monday night, snapping a personal four-game winning streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Ryan Ellis remains out with an injury for another night, despite making progress and skating each of the last two days. With Ellis out, expect no changes to the Flyers lineup.
- Maple Leafs: Defenseman Justin Holl returns to the lineup after a five-game absence. Both John Tavares and Ondrej Kase are both labeled as game-time decisions, but did take part in the morning skate.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13th), Maple Leafs (11th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Maple Leafs (10th)
- Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
- Dec. 3, 2019 - Flyers 6, Maple Leafs 1 (at PHI)
- Nov. 9, 2019 - Flyers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (F/SO) (at TOR)
- Nov. 2, 2019 - Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
- Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 13 G, 23 A, 36 P
- Derick Brassard - 26 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
- Travis Konecny - 12 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Scott Laughton - 11 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- Keith Yandle - 27 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.40 GAA, .929 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs two goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
