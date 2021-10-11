Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Bryce Harper is Named a Finalist for the NL MVP Award
Tyrese Maxey Quickly Growing Into Key Player for 76ers

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 11 Preview

11/10/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Following a three-day break from their last game, the Flyers are back in action on Wednesday night to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs

This game begins a busy remainder of the month for the Flyers. They will play 11 games in the next 21 days, reaching the quarter-mark of the season in the process. It will be no easy task either, as a number of star players and elite teams will appear on the schedule. It starts with Toronto, who has found a groove after a slow start with wins in five of their last six games. 

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P
Claude Giroux 10 5 7 12 John Tavares 13 7 6 13
Sean Couturier 10 5 7 12 Mitch Marner 13 3 10 13
Cam Atkinson 10 6 2 8 William Nylander 13 5 6 11
Travis Konecny 10 4 4 8 Auston Matthews 10 5 3 8
Derick Brassard 10 2 5 7 Morgan Rielly 13 0 8 8

Players To Watch 11-10

Sean Couturier has continued his solid start to the season. He has scored the game-winning goal in the last two wins for the Flyers and has five points in the last five games.
 
Auston Matthews appears to be finding his scoring touch with a pair of multi-goal games in the last four outings. In 10 games on the season, he's already up to five goals and has six of his eight points on the season over his last four games as well.   
 
Goalie Matchup 11-10

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Wednesday night. Hart took the tough loss in overtime on Thursday against the Penguins, but was ultimately the reason the game got to that point. Hart looks to continue his recent stretch of strong play.

Jack Campbell will get the start for Toronto. Campbell has handled the workload in net for the Maple Leafs, but allowed four goals on 28 shots in the loss to the Kings on Monday night, snapping a personal four-game winning streak. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 11-10

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)

Opponent Line Combos 11-10

Maple Leafs Scratches: Petr Mrazek (injury), Ilya Mikheyev (injury), Travis Dermott (healthy), Joey Anderson (healthy), Kirill Semyonov (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Ryan Ellis remains out with an injury for another night, despite making progress and skating each of the last two days. With Ellis out, expect no changes to the Flyers lineup.
  • Maple Leafs: Defenseman Justin Holl returns to the lineup after a five-game absence. Both John Tavares and Ondrej Kase are both labeled as game-time decisions, but did take part in the morning skate.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13th), Maple Leafs (11th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Maple Leafs (10th)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • Dec. 3, 2019 - Flyers 6, Maple Leafs 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 9, 2019 - Flyers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (F/SO) (at TOR)
    • Nov. 2, 2019 - Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
    • Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 13 G, 23 A, 36 P
    • Derick Brassard - 26 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
    • Travis Konecny - 12 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Scott Laughton - 11 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Keith Yandle - 27 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.40 GAA, .929 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs two goals to reach 100 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 11/10/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)