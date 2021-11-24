Flyers-Panthers: Game 18 Preview
11/24/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After getting obliterated by the defending two-time Stanley Cup champions on Tuesday night, the week only gets more challenging for the Flyers with matchups ahead against the top two teams in the league standings. Already on a three-game losing streak, this could become even uglier in the next few days.
Less than 24 hours after that result, the Flyers face off on Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Florida Panthers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|17
|7
|9
|16
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|18
|6
|12
|18
|Sean Couturier
|17
|5
|8
|13
|Aleksander Barkov
|15
|9
|8
|17
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Anthony Duclair
|18
|9
|7
|16
|Cam Atkinson
|17
|7
|3
|10
|Carter Verhaeghe
|18
|6
|9
|15
|Travis Konecny
|17
|5
|4
|9
|Aaron Ekblad
|18
|5
|10
|15
Martin Jones will get the call in the back-to-back for the Flyers. While he was excellent in his first three starts, Jones has come back down to the level typically expected of a backup. He hasn't been disappointing in his play, but the Flyers have allowed five goals in each of his last two starts.
Sergei Bobrovsky is back in goal for the Panthers. It's already been quite the season for Bobrovsky, who has yet to lose a game in regulation, posting an 8-0-2 record in 11 games. He comes into this game off a win where he allowed four goals against Minnesota. That was only the second time this season he has allowed four goals and just the third time he has allowed three or more. He made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over the Flyers on Oct. 23.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Kevin Hayes (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: With Frost coming into the lineup, that doesn't bode well for Derick Brassard's availability. Brassard left Tuesday's game in the first period with a lower-body injury. He was listed as questionable to return, but ultimately did not. Outside of that, no other changes are expected.
- Panthers: The only change to the Florida lineup is Lucas Carlsson will enter on defense in place of Kevin Connauton. The Panthers are currently without Aleksander Barkov due to injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Panthers (18th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (10th), Panthers (16th)
- Recent History vs. Panthers
- Oct. 23, 2021 - Panthers 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers
- Cam Atkinson - 28 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 33 GP, 10 G, 12 A, 22 P
- Claude Giroux - 41 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 P
- Keith Yandle - 13 GP, 0 G, 8 A, 8 P
- Martin Jones - 7 GP, 2-4-1, 3.54 GAA, .862 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.