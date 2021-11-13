Flyers-Stars: Game 13 Preview

Carter Hart stole the show in Carolina as the Flyers bounced back from yet another loss to grab two big points against the Metro Division leaders. Now, they close out another back-to-back by going back to the Western Conference.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Dallas Stars GP G A P Claude Giroux 12 5 7 12 Miro Heiskanen 12 3 9 12 Sean Couturier 12 5 7 12 Tyler Seguin 12 4 3 7 Cam Atkinson 12 6 2 8 Joe Pavelski 12 3 4 7 Travis Konecny 12 4 4 8 Ryan Suter 12 1 5 6 Justin Braun 12 1 7 8 Alexander Radulov 12 1 5 6

Joel Farabee finally got back in the goal column on Friday night, scoring for the first time since the third game of the season on Oct. 20. Perhaps that can get him going on another hot streak.

Miro Heiskanen not only has five points in the last five games, but he's the Stars only point-per-game player on the season. The smooth-skating defenseman has been a standout in the league in the last couple of seasons, and can certainly jump into the offense in many ways.

Martin Jones makes the start for the Flyers on Saturday. Jones last played the previous Saturday in Washington, making 31 saves in a 2-1 win. Jones has been excellent so far on the season, and allowed just one goal each in his last two starts. Anton Khudobin gets the start for Dallas. Khudobin last played on Nov. 7, allowing five goals on 35 shots in a loss to Vancouver. This is just his third appearance this month and sixth overall this season. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Patrick Brown (healthy)

Stars Scratches: Braden Holtby (injury), Joel Hanley (healthy), Joel Kiviranta (healthy)

Lineup Notes