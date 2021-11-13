Flyers-Stars: Game 13 Preview
11/13/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Carter Hart stole the show in Carolina as the Flyers bounced back from yet another loss to grab two big points against the Metro Division leaders. Now, they close out another back-to-back by going back to the Western Conference.
A weekend road trip comes complete with a visit to Dallas to face the Stars on Saturday night.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Dallas Stars
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|12
|5
|7
|12
|Miro Heiskanen
|12
|3
|9
|12
|Sean Couturier
|12
|5
|7
|12
|Tyler Seguin
|12
|4
|3
|7
|Cam Atkinson
|12
|6
|2
|8
|Joe Pavelski
|12
|3
|4
|7
|Travis Konecny
|12
|4
|4
|8
|Ryan Suter
|12
|1
|5
|6
|Justin Braun
|12
|1
|7
|8
|Alexander Radulov
|12
|1
|5
|6
Martin Jones makes the start for the Flyers on Saturday. Jones last played the previous Saturday in Washington, making 31 saves in a 2-1 win. Jones has been excellent so far on the season, and allowed just one goal each in his last two starts.
Anton Khudobin gets the start for Dallas. Khudobin last played on Nov. 7, allowing five goals on 35 shots in a loss to Vancouver. This is just his third appearance this month and sixth overall this season.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Patrick Brown (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Both Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes will return from injury on Saturday. Hayes moves back into the second-line center role with Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson. Ellis will play on the third pairing with Keith Yandle. Patrick Brown exits the lineup as a healthy scratch. Nicolas Aube-Kubel was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche.
- Stars: Braden Holtby is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, so Jake Oettinger was called up to play backup. Joel Kiviranta also appears to be coming out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Stars (3rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Stars (25th)
- Recent History vs. Stars
- Oct. 19, 2019 - Stars 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- April 2, 2019 - Stars 6, Flyers 2 (at DAL)
- Jan. 10, 2019 - Flyers 2, Stars 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Stars
- Claude Giroux - 18 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 18 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 P
- Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Cam Atkinson - 21 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
- Martin Jones - 10 GP, 3-7-0, 3.15 GAA, .878 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs two goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Ryan Ellis needs two assists to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs four power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.