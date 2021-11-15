Former Eagles LB Nigel Bradham Arrested on Guns, Drug Charges

Image: Leon County Sheriff's Office via TMZ Sports



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Former Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham is once again in trouble with the law. Bradham was arrested in Leon County, Florida after sheriff's deputy's found over three pounds of marijuana and a gun in his vehicle.

TMZ Sports was the first to report the arrest and outlined the details of Bradham’s latest run in with the law.

According to court documents, Bradham was pulled over by Leon County Sheriff's deputy's after they say the tags on his C8 Corvette did not belong to his car.

During the stop, deputy's noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from vehicle and Bradham told officers he had a firearm in the glove box.