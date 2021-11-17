Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Former Temple RB Alleges Mistreatment by Rod Carey & Staff

11/17/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

To say things have not been going well for Temple football coach Rod Carey might be an understatement. The Owls have not been competitive for the past two seasons enduring blowout loss after blowout loss.  Recruiting has been in the toilet and scholarship players are hitting the transfer portal at a record pace.  Now we might know a bit more about the turmoil on North Broad Street.

Former Rancocas Valley (Mt Holly, NJ) standout Iverson Clement, a transfer from the University of Florida and highly thought of talent, was one of the many scholarship players to leave the Owls this season.  Clement took to Twitter with an explanation of what, in his opinion, happened to him and others at Temple including issues with an assistant coach, a closed door from the head coach, and players being kicked off the team,

Here are Clement’s allegations:

Other former Temple players have chimed in on the allegations:

Is this the case of a coach, even though he recruited Clement, working on changing the players of his team or is it a coach, with Midwestern roots, who simply doesn’t have an understanding of the urban-heavy Northeast Corridor?  Carey gutted a coaching staff that under Matt Rhule and Geoff Collins had numerous local connections and dynamic recruiters.  The only remaining local connections are former St. Joe's Prep head coach and current running backs coach Gabe Infante and former Camden Woodrow Wilson head coach and director of player personnel Preston Brown.  The rest of the staff came to North Philly from Northern Illinois with Carey.   

Either way, Carey, university president Jordan Wingard, and athletic director Arthur Johnson need to address the allegations immediately. If there's more here than just disgruntled former players the decision should be very easy for the Temple brass. 

Posted by on 11/17/2021 in College Football, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

