Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies Legends Rollins, Howard to Appear on Hall of Fame Ballot

Guess Who's Back, Back Again. USFL, Philadelphia Stars Slated to Return in Spring 2022

11/22/2021

Image 1Photo: United States Football Leauges/@USFLStars

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Stars are back in business. The United States Football League (USFL), which is primarily owned by Fox Sports, is back in business too.  The league officially announced it’s return and teams today during Colin Cowherd’s radio/TV show on FS1.

Kids, ask your parents, aunts, uncles, and/or guardians about the Philadelphia Stars.  The Stars were the most successful team of the original United States Football League (USFL) appearing in all three title games.  They won back-to-back league titles in 1984 and 1985.  The 1985 season was played in Baltimore even though the team still lived and trained in Philadelphia.

The Stars were coached by Jim Mora and featured future NFL All-Pro’s Sam Mills, Sean Landetta, and Bart Oates.  The team was assembled by future Chiefs GM/President/CEO Carl Peterson and included star running back Kelvin Bryant, who would win a Super Bowl with Washington.  The league was successful with its spring football model and comparable in product to the NFL but lost traction and folded when some dingus forced a move to the fall to compete with the more established league.

But don’t go lining up for your Stars season tickets just yet.  This version of the USFL will play in a bubble for the 2022 season.  The USFL will reportedly base all operations in Birmingham, AL for the upcoming season with games being played in UAB’s Proactive Stadium and historic Legion Field.  Games will be televised on Fox Sports and NBC Sports various channels.

Posted by on 11/22/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)