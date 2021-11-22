Guess Who's Back, Back Again. USFL, Philadelphia Stars Slated to Return in Spring 2022

Photo: United States Football Leauges/@USFLStars



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Stars are back in business. The United States Football League (USFL), which is primarily owned by Fox Sports, is back in business too. The league officially announced it’s return and teams today during Colin Cowherd’s radio/TV show on FS1.

We are the Philadelphia Stars ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nWP9Kz6Hde — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) November 22, 2021

Kids, ask your parents, aunts, uncles, and/or guardians about the Philadelphia Stars. The Stars were the most successful team of the original United States Football League (USFL) appearing in all three title games. They won back-to-back league titles in 1984 and 1985. The 1985 season was played in Baltimore even though the team still lived and trained in Philadelphia.

The Stars were coached by Jim Mora and featured future NFL All-Pro’s Sam Mills, Sean Landetta, and Bart Oates. The team was assembled by future Chiefs GM/President/CEO Carl Peterson and included star running back Kelvin Bryant, who would win a Super Bowl with Washington. The league was successful with its spring football model and comparable in product to the NFL but lost traction and folded when some dingus forced a move to the fall to compete with the more established league.