Halftime Report: Chargers at Eagles

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles, coming off a wildly successful game against a team that is an embarrassment to the league, came out with a similar gameplan against the Chargers and, while not as successful as it was last week, the Eagles are having a decent amount of success with it.

While a close game, the Eagles enter the half with a 10-7 lead.

Here's what we saw in the first half of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Jordan Howard

Sirianni seems to have finally realized running the ball is a legitimate option and has realized his line is built for those plays. The beneficiary is again Jordan Howard, who has 58 yards on 12 carries along with a touchdown. At this point, it's fair to wonder why he's still on the practice squad and not on the 53-man where he can't get signed by another team.

First Half Defensive MVP

LB TJ Edwards

Edwards is taking on a more consistent role now with deadweight cut in the form of Eric Wilson. Edwards has had some solid play within his role once again, making five stops including a big play on the Eagles last defensive drive before the two-minute warning.

Who Needs To Step Up

CB Andre Chachere

This is a hard one and Chachere hasn't played poorly, but Avonte Maddox, who's out with an injury, has been one of the bright spots for this team in the slot. Chachere takes over there and while he's made some tackles, it'd be nice to see him make some plays on the ball as Maddox has done this season. Still, Chachere has done well to keep the ball in front of him so far.

Who To Watch Out For

TE Jared Cook

Cook has 48 yards on just four catches and while Keenan Allen is likely to lineup with Slay or Nelson, Cook may be lining up against replacement player Chachere quite a bit and while he's not inexperienced, Cook is not the type of player you want your weakest cover option to be tasked with much. If the Chargers can work that match-up, the Eagles will need to bring some help.