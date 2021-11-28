Halftime Report: Eagles at Giants

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 5-6 Eagles visit the 3-7 Giants in week twelve of the regular season. The Eagles’ offense has been on fire the past few games but did not have a good first half against the Giants. Entering the break, the Eagles trail the Giants, 3-0. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Jalen Hurts as a runner

On the ground, Hurts had a good first half. He ran five times for 39-yards, with a long run of 18-yards. His passing game was not very good, however, as he threw two interceptions.

First Half Defensive MVP

CB Darius Slay Jr.

On third down in the first quarter, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fired a pass to the end zone that fell incomplete with Slay playing very tight coverage. Slays defense took a potential touchdown for the Giants off the board and held them to a field goal.

Who Needs To Step Up

C Nate Herbig

Replacing an injured Jason Kelce, Herbig has entered the game and did not play well. He had two holding penalties, both negating two big runs. The second took off a long Boston Scott touchdown run which would have given the Eagles the lead. With Kelce questionable, if Herbig is playing in the second half, he needs to step up.

Who To Watch Out For

QB Daniel Jones

During a poor season for Jones, he put together a rather solid first half. He delivered some good throws, going 8-for-14 passing for 94 yards. He was also active in the run game, rushing five times for 24 yards. Containing him in the air and on the ground will be big for the Eagles in the second half.