Injury Report: Eagles at Broncos

A notable change that is not on the official injury report is that Broncos OC Pat Shurmur, who calls plays, will not be coaching in the match-up since he is in COVID protocols.

Personnel-wise, the Eagles should have an advantage given the injuries the Broncos are dealing with.

Nick Sirianni says that the Eagles think that leaving to get to Denver later will give them an advantage, but we'll have to see.

The Eagles are coming off yet another loss as they head into Denver.

Questionable

OT Andre Dillard

Dillard would be the top backup tackle on the Eagles roster, but suffered an injury in practice. He's started four games this season and played reasonably well (though he only plays on the left side and forces Jordan Mailata to the right). Nate Herbig would figure to be the top option on the 53-man if Dillard is unable to go. Brett Toth and Le'Raven Clark are also available on the practice squad if the team chooses to promote either of them.

DE Josh Sweat

Sweat remains in the concussion protocol, but could be on track to play based on his practice participation. He's drawn the start since Brandon Graham's injury and has 3.5 sacks to go along with 27 tackles while playing around 60% of the defensive snaps this season.

Broncos

Out

OT Garett Bolles

The starting left tackle, Calvin Anderson would be the top option to start in his place. This should provide a good opportunity for the Eagles defensive front to get pressure.

OT Bobby Massie

The starting right tackles, Cam Fleming would figure to be the one to draw the start. An absence at both tackle positions should benefit the Eagles defensive ends, assuming Gannon doesn't have them dropping into coverage regularly, of course.

Questionable

OG Dalton Risner

Risner has no clear replacement as center Quinn Meinerz would be the onlyinterior option left on the offensive line for the Broncos (on the 53-man). Tackles Drew Himmelman and Quinn Bailey could also be moved inside. Shaq Calhoun and Casey Tucker, fresh off his release from the Eagles practice squad, are the only OL on the Broncos practice squad,

WR Tim Patrick

Patrick is a starter and a real threat with 509 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Kendall Hinton, who has just under 150 yards, figures to take most of those snaps.

LB Baron Browning

Browning just took over the starting job a few weeks back and registered nine tackles in the past two games, but the Broncos may need to find a replacement for their replacement.

DE Shelby Harris

Harris has been averaging nearly 60% of defensive snaps per games and has 2.5 sacks and 32 tackles on the season. The Broncos have Shamar Stephen and McTelvin Agim as the backups in their defensive end rotation and the only other DL they have have are their two guys who primarily serve as the nose tackles.

CB Pat Surtain II

The rookie first round pick has had a solid first season, but may not be able to play this week. Old friend Ronald Darby has been the Broncos top backup option at the position.

LB Malik Reed

With four sacks and 24 tackles, Reed is on the field nearly every down. He's been able to make some plays this season with a pair of forced fumbles and a recovery. Aaron Patrick would likely start in his stead.

DL McTelvin Agim

As mentioned above, Agim would be one of three total DL backups/rotational players on the 53-man roster. Marquiss Spencer and Jonathan Harris are practice squad options that could be elevated.

S Caden Sterns

The fifth-round pick serves as the third safety and has 12 tackles along with two sacks on the season.

RB Mike Boone

The fourth-year back is the third option for the Broncos and the least of their worries on this list as Boone who has been primarily a special teamer all season.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Despite being behind Noah Fant on the depth chart, Okwuegbunam actually has three starts on the season and plays around 45% of the snaps. That said, he's not much of a receiving threat and would instead be more impactful with his blocking.